Business Matters, Ep 215: North West Future of Energy Conference, plus 50 years in business for McDaid’s Bathrooms Plumbing Tiles

In this episode of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at the forthcoming North West Future of Energy Conference which will take place on Thursday, November 7th at Ebrington Square in Derry, and also 50 years in business for Buncrana based firm McDaids Bathrooms, Plumbing, Tiles.

Sponsored by SSE Renewables, this annual cross-border event brings together energy suppliers, technology providers, industry buyers, investors, and policymakers to share knowledge and showcase energy innovation.

Highland Radio is a media partner for the event.

To find out more Chris was joined in studio by Toni Forrester, CEO, Letterkenny Chamber, and Anna Doherty, Chief Executive of  Londonderry Chamber.

He also spoke with Bredgeen Harkin (neé McDaid), a director and showroom sales manager of McDaids Bathroom Plumbing Tiles in Buncrana which is celebrating 50 years in business.

Since 1974, McDaids has been the go-to supplier for both the trade and public sector. Bredgeen recalls the changes that have taken place in the family business which has evolved down through the years.

On Friday, October 25th, there will be a big 50th anniversary day at their Cockhill, Buncrana premises. Highland Radio will be broadcasting there on the day with Around the North-West with John Breslin.

The full programme can he heard here:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

