Calls for additional harbour masters in Inishowen

Yesterday’s meeting of Inishowen Municipal District saw a lengthy discussion regarding the need for additional harbour masters to oversee the county’s piers.

Cllr Martin Dermott initiated the discussion, stating that the current model, with only one harbour master in place for the Inishowen area, is inadequate.

He explained that historically, the role of harbour master was typically filled by a local individual who enforced regulations and ensured safety measures.

Cllr McDermott emphasized the importance of addressing this issue promptly to avoid further delays and ensure the proper management and safety of the county’s piers: