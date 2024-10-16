Calls for subsidy or support programme for businesses to offset minimum wage increase

There’s calls for Government to provide a subsidy or support programme for small and medium sized businesses to offset the minimum wage increase.

It was announced in Budget 2025 that minimum wage is to increase by 80 cent.

Donegal Fine Gael general election candidate John McNulty says while this is to be welcomed, he fears the financial implications for local businesses could be significant.

He has written to the Ministers for Enterprise and Business, Employment and Retail proposing a programme be put in place specifically aimed at helping businesses manage the increased costs.

Mr McNulty says it’s vital particularly in rural parts of the county that businesses remain open: