Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Calls for total ban on Norwegian fishing vessels in Irish waters

A Donegal Councillor is intensifying his call for a total ban on Norwegian fishing vessels in Irish waters.

These vessels are permitted to catch more than three times the amount of blue whiting on the Irish coast, than native fishermen are allowed.

Cllr Manus Boyle says the current state of affairs of fishing communities such as Killybegs is unsustainable, with stocks are being exhausted and Irish fishing boats lying idle.

Cllr Manus, with the Irish Fishing Representatives, attended a delegation in Brussels last week.

He says that with an election on the horizon, the creation of a Minister solely focused on marine matters must be on the agenda:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and Derry need to be promoted as one’ – NW Development Group Chair

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Brian Stanley accuses Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege

16 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and Derry need to be promoted as one’ – NW Development Group Chair

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Brian Stanley accuses Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege

16 October 2024
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for additional harbour masters in Inishowen

16 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Over €313,000 allocate to finish Cockhill Road resurfacing

16 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube