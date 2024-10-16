Calls for total ban on Norwegian fishing vessels in Irish waters

A Donegal Councillor is intensifying his call for a total ban on Norwegian fishing vessels in Irish waters.

These vessels are permitted to catch more than three times the amount of blue whiting on the Irish coast, than native fishermen are allowed.

Cllr Manus Boyle says the current state of affairs of fishing communities such as Killybegs is unsustainable, with stocks are being exhausted and Irish fishing boats lying idle.

Cllr Manus, with the Irish Fishing Representatives, attended a delegation in Brussels last week.

He says that with an election on the horizon, the creation of a Minister solely focused on marine matters must be on the agenda: