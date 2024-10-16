Highland Radio announced as Official Media Partner for North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2024

Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce Highland Radio as the official media partner for the upcoming North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition 2024, which will take place on Thursday, 7th November at the Ebrington Hotel, Derry.

Sponsored by SSE Renewables, this flagship event is the largest energy conference in the region, now in its sixth year.

This year’s event, themed around “Sustainable Energy through Innovation,” will bring together over 100 industry professionals, business leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore forward-thinking solutions for the sustainable energy landscape in the North West

Attendees can look forward to a full day of keynote speeches, panel discussions, lightning talks, and an exhibition of cutting-edge products and services that support the region’s green economy.

As the region’s leading local radio station, Highland Radio will be providing comprehensive media coverage of the event, sharing key insights, interviews, and live updates with its extensive audience across Donegal, Derry, Tyrone, and Fermanagh.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, the Chamber is proud to partner with Highland Radio to spread the message of this critical conference and amplify its impact on the North West’s clean energy future.

Anna Doherty, CEO of the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, commented: “We are thrilled to have Highland Radio as our media partner for this year’s North West Future of Energy Conference. The station’s far-reaching audience and deep roots in the North West make it the perfect platform to communicate the vital discussions and innovations that will take place. As the region continues to champion sustainability, this conference will shine a light on the incredible work happening locally and the essential role we play in the North West’s renewable energy goals.”

Event Highlights:

Keynote speech by Mark Ennis, Chairman, SSE Airtricity.

Panel sessions discussing the future of sustainable energy in the North West.

Exhibition showcasing innovative green technologies and services.

Networking opportunities with professionals, innovators, and policymakers shaping

the future of energy.

Sustainability is at the heart of the North West’s growth strategy, and this conference provides a unique opportunity for businesses to connect, collaborate, and contribute to the region’s green economy. With 45.8% of Northern Ireland’s electricity now generated from renewable sources, the event will address the challenges and opportunities facing the region as it leads the charge towards a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Highland Radio, will bring conference updates, feature interviews with key speakers, and

presenter Greg Hughes will chair a panel discussion at the conference on developing a skills

pipeline for net zero ambitions.

CEO of Highland Radio Fionnuala Rabbitt, commented: “We’re thrilled to be part of this vital event and to bring discussions on renewable energy and

sustainable innovation directly to our listeners. Highland Radio is committed to raising awareness of the incredible talent and forward-thinking solutions emerging from the North

West, and this partnership is a perfect fit for us.”

As part of the development plan for the conference, both Chambers are committed to growing the event over the next few years, ensuring that the North West remains at the

forefront of energy innovation and continues to contribute to the green economy on both sides of the border.

Tickets for the North West Future of Energy Conference & Exhibition are available for purchase HERE.