Mark McHugh named on Westmeath management ticket

Mark McHugh has returned to the inter-county fold – The Kilcar mar has been named on the new Westmeath management ticket under new boss Dermot McCabe.

McHugh is who was previously coaching at Roscommon, is currently with Moycullen who play Corofin the Galway senior decider.

A former All Star with Cavan, Dermot McCabe was a selector when his native county won the Ulster title in 2020 and now replaces Dessie Dolan.

He was also part of the management team that led Gowna to back-to-back club titles in Cavan.