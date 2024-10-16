Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Mark McHugh named on Westmeath management ticket

Former Donegal footballer Mark McHugh will coach at Westmeath.

Mark McHugh has returned to the inter-county fold – The Kilcar mar has been named on the new Westmeath management ticket under new boss Dermot McCabe.

McHugh is who was previously coaching at Roscommon, is currently with Moycullen who play Corofin the Galway senior decider.

A former All Star with Cavan, Dermot McCabe was a selector when his native county won the Ulster title in 2020 and now replaces Dessie Dolan.

He was also part of the management team that led Gowna to back-to-back club titles in Cavan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News

No Barriers Foundation receives funding from BOI Begin Together Programme

16 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and Derry need to be promoted as one’ – NW Development Group Chair

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

16 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News

No Barriers Foundation receives funding from BOI Begin Together Programme

16 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Donegal and Derry need to be promoted as one’ – NW Development Group Chair

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Public meeting tonight to discuss proposed battery storage system facility near Buncrana

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Brian Stanley accuses Mary Lou McDonald of abusing Dail privilege

16 October 2024
Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for additional harbour masters in Inishowen

16 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube