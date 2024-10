A murder investigation is underway in Northern Ireland following the death of a young child in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

23 month old Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa, was found dead by police, after they were called to the Windmill Court area of the town on Sunday morning.

Following the results of a post mortem examination, the PSNI says it’s treating her death as a murder.

Three people – two women and one man, all aged in their twenties – were arrested in connection with the toddler’s murder.