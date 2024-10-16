Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Murder investigation launched following disappearance of 8 year old in Co Louth

A murder investigation is underway following the disappearance of an 8 year old boy in Co Louth.

8 year old Kyran Durnin was reported missing from his home in Drogheda in Louth on the 30th of August.

Gardaí have carried out intensive inquiries but he hasn’t been found.

In a statement, gardai say they can’t locate Kyran, they can’t identify any information on his current whereabouts and they can’t find any evidence that he’s currently alive.

Gardaí now believe Kyran is missing, presumed dead and a murder investigation has been launched.

TUSLA is cooperating with their investigation.

Gardaí in Drogheda Garda Station are asking anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Nobody has been arrested.

