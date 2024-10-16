Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over €313,000 allocate to finish Cockhill Road resurfacing

Over €313,000 was agreed to be allocated to the remaining resurfacing works on Cockhill Road.

A number of members of the Inishowen MD say they receive calls on a nearly daily basis in relation to a section of the road that is unfinished.

In yesterday’s meeting, it was advised that due to excessively deep excavations that were dug on the road during water maintenance works, parts of the road are expected to sink over the course of the coming months as part of a settling process.

It means the last part of the resurfacing works cannot be completed until next year, in a bid not to waste public money.

Cathaoirleach Jack Murray says he understands this will be frustrating for some:

While Cllr Fionan Bradley says it will be worth it in the long run:

