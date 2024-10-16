Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Proposed amendment on DCB scheme conditionally agreed by Dáil members

A proposed motion has been agreed in the Dáil to see an amendment to the 10% cap increase to the Enhanced Defective Block Grant Scheme be applied retrospectively.

The cap is to co-inside with the increase in the cost of building materials.

However, Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says he only agrees on the condition that a date is set to see the amendment passed before a General Election is called to prevent any further delays.

A commitment was given that a date would be set.

Deputy MacLochlainn says time is of the essence for homeowners who are in the process of remediating their homes:

