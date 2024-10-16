Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Search for remains of Robert Nairac ends

A search for the remains of Robert Nairac in Co. Louth has ended without success.

The search on farmland in Faughart began last August for the remains of Captain Nairac, who was abducted and murdered by the IRA in 1977.

Captain Robert Nairac a British intelligence officer was taken away after being confronted outside a pub near the village of Drumintee, in south Armagh in May 1977.

The 29-year-old was working undercover and had gone into the pub that night in an attempt to gather intelligence.

He was then taken across the border to Flurry Bridge, where he was beaten and shot dead.

In 2019, a preliminary examination of a site at Ravensdale Forest in Co Louth was carried out but nothing was found.

The Commission said it had “sufficient credible information” to begin a search of private land near Dundalk last August

A statement from the commission said the investigation and search team did everything they could to bring about a successful outcome and it appealed to anyone who has information to bring it to the Commission.

