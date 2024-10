A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the hospitality industry is ‘drowning’.

It comes as there are further calls for a reduction in the VAT rate from 13.5% to 9% on food sales.

It follows a large protest outside Leinster House by hospitality groups yesterday – which included restaurant and pub owners.

During a motion on reducing the VAT rate Deputy Thomas Pringle says businesses have face increased costs across the board: