Two injured in shooting at house in Co. Derry

Two individuals were injured in a shooting incident that occurred at a house in the Mettican Road area of Garvagh, County Derry.

Police are investigating the incident, which is believed to have been an aggravated burglary that took place shortly before 9 p.m. yesterday.

A group of suspects wearing balaclavas attacked the property, resulting in two men being injured. One victim sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot multiple times in the arm.

Both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are continuing their investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that may be relevant.

