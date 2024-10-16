Update: Roads reopened following gas leak in Derry

Police have advised that previous road closures in place due to a gas leak have been lifted.
Emergency services tended to the scene in Collon Lane this afternoon following a report being made.
Motorists are now free to travel in the area once more.
