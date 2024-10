A warning has been issued over a banking scam involving a fake ‘live chat’ window.

Bank of Ireland, says it’s aware that some business customers are being targeted in the scheme, which leads to their PC and bank accounts being taken over remotely.

People are being asked to immediately contact their bank if they believe they have been a victim of the scam.

Head of Fraud at Bank of Ireland, Nicola Sadlier, says the bank will never request remote access to control a customer’s computer: