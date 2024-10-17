BREAKING: Donegal-Dublin PSO flights to be completely exempt from passenger cap

It has been confirmed that public service obligation flights, including those provided by the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services , will be totally exempt from any potential passenger caps at Dublin Airport.

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate, Pat the Cope Gallagher, says Minister of State for Transport, James Lawless made the assurance to him this evening.

The news comes merely an hour following the request for a meeting with Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan by the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee amidst rising fears that they would be unable to provide their standard transportation for cancer patients and children with long-term illnesses.

Mr Gallagher says it will be a relief to all those who rely on the Donegal-Dublin route for a multitude of reasons: