Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

BREAKING: Donegal-Dublin PSO flights to be completely exempt from passenger cap

It has been confirmed that public service obligation flights, including those provided by the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services , will be totally exempt from any potential passenger caps at Dublin Airport.

Fianna Fáil General Election candidate, Pat the Cope Gallagher, says Minister of State for Transport, James Lawless made the assurance to him this evening.

The news comes merely an hour following the request for a meeting with Transport Minister Eamonn Ryan by the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee amidst rising fears that they would be unable to provide their standard transportation for cancer patients and children with long-term illnesses.

Mr Gallagher says it will be a relief to all those who rely on the Donegal-Dublin route for a multitude of reasons:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

BREAKING: Donegal-Dublin PSO flights to be completely exempt from passenger cap

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee seek meeting with Transport Minister

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Charges made in case of murdered toddler in Co. Tyrone

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

BOI issue warning following latest online scam

17 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

BREAKING: Donegal-Dublin PSO flights to be completely exempt from passenger cap

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights and Services Committee seek meeting with Transport Minister

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Charges made in case of murdered toddler in Co. Tyrone

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

BOI issue warning following latest online scam

17 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warning of high tides in Donegal

17 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube