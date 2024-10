Police in Derry have arrested a man after multiple reports of a car being driven dangerously in the city this afternoon.

It was seen speeding in a number of areas including Creggan Heights, Westway and Central Drive from around a 1:45pm.

Two police cars were damaged after being rammed by the Lexus and two officers have been injured.

Police responded and found a silver-coloured Lexus in the Groarty Road area, which matched the car reported.