DCC receives €10,900 to encourage participation of women and diverse groups in local government

Donegal County Council has received €10,900 to encourage the participation of women and diverse groups in local government.

Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Alan Dillon has allocated almost €193,000 to local authorities across the country.

Minister Dillion hopes the funding will capitalise on the increase in the number of female and migrant candidates who contested June’s local elections and see a shift in the makeup of Council chambers, making them more reflective of modern Ireland.

