It’s emerged a defective block property in Donegal which was remediated over 10 years ago is showing signs of deterioration again.

As part of the remediation works, only the outer leaf of the property was removed and rebuilt.

Councillor Denis McGee visited the property yesterday to see first hand the effects of the defective blocks emerging again.

He says this further points to the fact that scientific evidence indicating the need for further remediation measures must be followed: