Funding crucial for Buncrana Leisure Centre revival

Long-awaited works to establish a new leisure centre in Buncrana are said to be ready to commence, pending government funding.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen MD, Cllr Jack Murray, says the council staff have done the groundwork, and he now hopes that Minister for Sport, Malcolm Noonan, will grant the project €17 million under the Large-Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund, expected to be announced later this month.

The building has been vacant for several years, leaving the town without a public swimming pool.

Cllr Murray says given the emphasis on supporting swimming as a sport following Ireland’s success at the Olympic Games, he is hopeful that the project will receive backing: