Further calls for safety measures at Mill Bridge in Buncrana

Road safety on the Mill Bridge in Buncrana was once again the topic of discussion at the Inishowen Municipal District meeting.
Approximately a year ago, a near-miss incident occurred when a car’s wing mirror made contact with a pram.
Former Councillor Rena Donaghy initially called for a new bridge in the area around ten years ago.
Councillor Joy Beard says action must be taken before a tragedy occurs.
She says she a sign to give oncoming traffic the right of way would be a suitable interim measure: