Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We start with a chat with Shane and Jack Porter who are local teenagers taking the international darting scene by storm. A caller has concerns over road safety between Carndonagh and Ballyliffen and Larry Lowe tells the story of his rapid health decline following a Covid vaccine:

There are details as to how you can engage with the Truth Recovery Panel on Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in NI and Stephen McCahill discusses the pressures on business in Ardara and across rural Ireland:

Cllr Michael McClafferty believes local TDs should be doing more to support local business, with have an information piece on Development Language Disorder and musician Cathy Jordan discusses her project recording music from every county in Ireland: