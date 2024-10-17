Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We start with a chat with Shane and Jack Porter who are local teenagers taking the international darting scene by storm. A caller has concerns over road safety between Carndonagh and Ballyliffen and Larry Lowe tells the story of his rapid health decline following a Covid vaccine:

There are details as to how you can engage with the Truth Recovery Panel on Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses in NI and Stephen McCahill discusses the pressures on business in Ardara and across rural Ireland:

Cllr Michael McClafferty believes local TDs should be doing more to support local business, with have an information piece on Development Language Disorder and musician Cathy Jordan discusses her project recording music from every county in Ireland:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warning of high tides in Donegal

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop-in event next week on plans for Old Courthouse, Letterkenny

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

17 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Met Eireann warning of high tides in Donegal

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drop-in event next week on plans for Old Courthouse, Letterkenny

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€34.6m to be invested in four cross border health projects

17 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Defective block property remediated over 10 years ago showing signs of deterioration again

17 October 2024
News, Top Stories

DCC receives €10,900 to encourage participation of women and diverse groups in local government

17 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube