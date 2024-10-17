Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Three people charged in connection with death of toddler in Tyrone

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of a toddler in Co Tyrone.

23 month old Tavia De Costa’s body was found in a house in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon on Sunday last.

A 29 year old man has been charged with the murder of the child while a 21 year old woman has been charged with

manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child and another woman, aged 24 has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three also face charges of cruelty to children.

They are due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court today.

