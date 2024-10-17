Council seeking further clarification on redevelopment of Creeslough explosion site

Donegal County Council is seeking further clarification from the proposed developer of the site of the Creeslough explosion.

The Council says the current planning application does not comply with what it is seeking.

Meanwhile, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has raised a number of issues with the proposed redevelopment.

Vivo Shell Ltd has proposed the demolition of the existing building on the site of the Creeslough explosion which claimed the lives of 10 people in October 2022.

The plans include the erection of a new building, incorporating a commercial building, shop, post office, off-licence, store, deli, toilets including accessible toilets, staff welfare facilities, forecourt, as well as a space for a memorial garden.

A number of objections to the plans have been lodged.

The TII says the application varies from official policy in relation to control of development on/ affecting national roads and that the granting of planning permission would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network.

The body says a revised layout does not appear to address the issues highlighted.