Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

375 patients waiting for home help in Donegal

375 patients remain on a waiting list for home help services in Donegal.

Of this number, 146 are waiting in the Southwest Network, 113 in the East Network, 83 in the North Network, and 33 in Inishowen.

The figures were released to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Cllr Gary Doherty says these families are being left in limbo, unable to stay in their own homes for a longer period of time or be discharged from hospital.

He also says it must be recognized that family carers take a large amount of pressure off the HSE:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

375 patients waiting for home help in Donegal

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

375 patients waiting for home help in Donegal

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Weather warning issued for Storm Ashley

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Cancer Flights & Services want to see PSO exemption plans solidified

18 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube