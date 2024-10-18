375 patients waiting for home help in Donegal

375 patients remain on a waiting list for home help services in Donegal.

Of this number, 146 are waiting in the Southwest Network, 113 in the East Network, 83 in the North Network, and 33 in Inishowen.

The figures were released to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty.

Cllr Gary Doherty says these families are being left in limbo, unable to stay in their own homes for a longer period of time or be discharged from hospital.

He also says it must be recognized that family carers take a large amount of pressure off the HSE: