DCC are missing a ‘penalty kick’ with septic tank remediation grant – Cllr Canning

An Inishowen councillor expressed his frustration after learning that people who are reporting septic tank issues to Donegal County Council are unable to avail of a remediation grant worth €12,000.

Cllr Paul Canning says he was told it is because the EPA is focusing on specific zones exclusively, and those who are outside of the remit are simply not eligible.

Cllr Canning noted that significant efforts were made years ago to install septic tanks in homes, and many of these tanks now require upgrading or remediation in order to prevent effluent polluting waterways.

He said the move is ridiculous: