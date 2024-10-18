Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
EU leaders ask EU Commission to bring forward new laws to speed up return of illegal migrants

European leaders have asked the EU Commission to bring forward new laws to speed up illegal migrant returns from the European Union.

It follows a lengthy discussion on migration during the EU Council summit in Brussels.

The EU Council Summit ended in Brussels last night with leaders agreeing migration is a European challenge requiring a European response.

Concern over migration was a key issue in the European Parliament elections earlier this year.

To that end the political leaders have asked the European Commission to come up with new laws that would speed up returns from the European Union for illegal migrants.

Leaders also called for enhanced co-operation with countries of origin and transit to address the root causes of migration and fight trafficking and smuggling.

They also agreed new ways to prevent and counter irregular migration should be considered in line with EU and International law.

After the meeting Taoiseach Simon Harris said Irish people want to know there is a firmness to the system

