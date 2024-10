Finn Harps have ended their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Treaty United at Finn Park this evening.

Having led at the break thanks to a Conor Tourish header on 34 minutes, Harps were pegged back in the second half as goals from Thomas Considine and Mark Byrne gave the visitors the points.

The Ballybofey side have finished 6th in the table, one spot outside the play-off positions.

With the full time report, here’s Diarmuid Doherty…