Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

Minister Roderick O’Gorman says he wants a General Election on the 29th of November.

The leader of the Green Party says he will meet with fellow coalition leaders on Monday.

He says now is the time for clarity for the Irish public.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€50,000 allocated to Donegal County Council to support Christmas events

18 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach commits to raise school bus escorts pay with Education Minister

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

€50,000 allocated to Donegal County Council to support Christmas events

18 October 2024
News, Top Stories

New pharmacy course to be offered at ATU

18 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Exemption of Donegal-Dublin PSO from passenger cap widely welcomed

18 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube