Green Party leader says he wants General Election on November 29th

Minister Roderick O’Gorman says he wants a General Election on the 29th of November.
The leader of the Green Party says he will meet with fellow coalition leaders on Monday.
He says now is the time for clarity for the Irish public.
Minister Roderick O’Gorman says he wants a General Election on the 29th of November.
The leader of the Green Party says he will meet with fellow coalition leaders on Monday.
He says now is the time for clarity for the Irish public.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland