Uisce Eireann has confirmed that a green substance which has appeared in Donegal Bay in recent days is a harmless dye.

Concern was raised after the green liquid was observed flowing into the water.

The utility says it is part of a storm water pipe survey taking place in Donegal Town.

Uisce Eireann are assisting Donegal County Council crews on the ground with the survey which will be ongoing over the next few weeks, subject to suitable tides.