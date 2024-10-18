It’s emerged that there are just four driver testers assigned to Donegal.

Waiting lists for driving tests in Donegal are among the highest in the country.

Latest figures show there are 1,600 learner drivers in Donegal awaiting a test.

The Road Safety Authority has confirmed that just four driver testers are available in Donegal with none currently based in Buncrana, 1 assigned to the Donegal test centre and three to Letterkenny.

The RSA has told the Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Gerry McMonagle that while a driver tester may be assigned to one centre, testers routinely and regularly move between centres to meet various demands.

In a statement released to Councillor McMonagle, the RSA says as a national service, it seeks to manage its capacity to meet demand and operates its services on this basis and that whilst the allocation of driver testers is set out, this does not infer that centres without a driver tester assigned are not being serviced.

The service, the RSA says, manages to balance available skilled resources across all locations.