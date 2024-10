Former Finn Harps skipper Declan Boyle joined us for our weekly League Of Ireland chat on The Score this week.

Speaking to Highland’s Oisin Kelly, Boyle evaluated the “difficult” season for Darren Murphy’s side and talked about Derry City’s title ambitions…

Finn Harps complete their First Division campaign at home to Treaty United this evening, while Derry City are at Oriel Park to play Dundalk in a must-win game in terms of the Premier Division title picture.

Both games kick-off at 7:45pm.