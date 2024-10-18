Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Today’s show was broadcast live from Rushe Fitness as they celebrate 10 years in business – we start with the Friday Panel of Joe McHugh TD, Damien Dowds and Sandra Haughey – topics include Sinn Fein,  100% Redress election stratedgy, Cancer flights and the cost of doing business:

We are joined by Emmett and Maria Rushe, their staff and clients to learn more about the Rushe Fitness facilities and how you can avail of them:

It was an emotional That’s Entertainment as we bid farewell to Katie! We are also in the company of Michael and Maria – Luca Bloom is a special guest:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

