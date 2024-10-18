Ruaidhri Higgins: “We’ll stick together as we’ve always done”

Ruaidhri Higgins is backing his players to show the character needed to win the big prizes heading into the final few SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

City are in second place, two points behind long-term league leaders Shelbourne, with four games to play.

His Derry City side go into tonight’s clash with Dundalk at Oriel Park on the back of a poor run of league form that has seen the Candy Stripes miss several opportunities to grasp the nettle.

Higgins says his players have what it takes to come through the final part of the season and win silverware.

“We’ve got really good people who genuinely care, and I back them to the hilt”…

Kick-off in Louth is at 7:45pm…