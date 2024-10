A second person is due in court this morning charged in connection with a stabbing in Ballybofey.

A man in his 30s was injured in the attack on Navenny Street on Wednesday night at around 9pm.

A woman, aged in her 20s appeared before Letterkenny District Court last evening charged in connection with the incident.

A man, also aged in his 20s is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court this morning.