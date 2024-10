There was success for some local boxers at this morning’s Ulster 9 Championships in Cookstown.

Raphoe’s Hannah Lee Peoples had a 3-0 win against Amy O’Hare in the Girl 1 43KG Category.

Cadan Keenan of Twintowns Boxing Club also got his hand raised – he was a 3-0 winner over his opponent Danil Grigorjev in the Boy 3 50KG Category.