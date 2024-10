A Coast Watch survey of Lough Foyle is taking place today.

Volunteers go out during low tide and take an “eco audit” of the coast, where they check for marine litter and animals for example.

The survey will begin at 11 o’clock this morning and the bright moon from last night is expected to bring a very low tide.

Karin Dubsky, co-ordinator of Coast Watch, says the data will be collected an then published in two separate parts.