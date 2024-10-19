Drivers caught speeding 40KPH and 70KPH over speed limit in Letterkenny

Two drivers were clocked in doing over 70KPH and 40KPH over the speed limit this morning.

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks when a driver was detected travelling at 141KPH in a 100KPH zone and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

A second driver was arrested and charged to appear in court after they were detected travelling at 174KPH in a 100KPH speed zone.

Gardaí are appealing to drivers to always keep within the speed limit and slow down to save lives.