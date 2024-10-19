Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Higgins on Derry City’s “brilliant win” in Dundalk

Ruaidhri Higgins is two wins away from steering Derry City to Premier Division glory

Derry City enter the final two games of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season knowing that two wins will land the Candy Stripes their first top flight success since 1997.

After Ruaidhri Higgins’ side 2-0 win away to Dundalk last night, all eyes are now focused on next Friday’s crunch battle with St. Patrick’s Athletic in Dublin.

St. Pats have been re-born under Stephen Kenny and have won seven league matches in a row to propel them into the title picture.

With current leaders Shelbourne set to travel to the Brandywell on the last day of a fascinating season, it could not be more delicately poised.

Both Derry and Shelbourne know that should either of the two clubs win their last two matches they will be crowned champions.

Shamrock Rovers are lingering on the shoulder awaiting any further slip-ups from the top two.

Kenny’s St. Pat’s will fancy their own chances should they beat Derry next week, but will be out of the title equation before the final day if Shelbourne beat Drogheda.

After last night’s game, Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins spoke to the assembled media…

