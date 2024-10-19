Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

NIFL: Institute hit 94th minute winner

Photo: Institute FC on X

Institute have come from behind to beat Ballinamallard 2-1 in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

The home side fell behind early when Ballinamallard struck after just 6 minutes to go a goal to the good.

It remained that way until Shane Boyle netted ‘Stute’s equaliser on 70 minutes to set up a frantic last 20 minutes.

Padraig Lynch popped up deep, deep into injury time to give Institute all three points.

In other games, Newry City beat Newington 2-1, H&W Welders lost ground on league-leaders Bangor as they went down 2-0 at home to Ballyclare, Dundela defeat Ards 1-0 and Limavady went to Armagh and won 2-1.

Institute’s next outing is against bottom side Newington next Saturday afternoon.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 40KPH and 70KPH over speed limit in Letterkenny

19 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coalition leaders to meet on Monday to decide date for General Election

19 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Meendorna Inishowen West

19 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aontú accuses Government of inaction following rise in domestic abuse figures

19 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Drivers caught speeding 40KPH and 70KPH over speed limit in Letterkenny

19 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coalition leaders to meet on Monday to decide date for General Election

19 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Meendorna Inishowen West

19 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Aontú accuses Government of inaction following rise in domestic abuse figures

19 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Donegal – Dublin PSO flight exemption from passenger cap welcomed by Emerald Airlines CEO

19 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Orange wind warning issued for Donegal

19 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube