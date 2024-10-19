NIFL: Institute hit 94th minute winner

Institute have come from behind to beat Ballinamallard 2-1 in the NIFL Championship at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this afternoon.

The home side fell behind early when Ballinamallard struck after just 6 minutes to go a goal to the good.

It remained that way until Shane Boyle netted ‘Stute’s equaliser on 70 minutes to set up a frantic last 20 minutes.

Padraig Lynch popped up deep, deep into injury time to give Institute all three points.

In other games, Newry City beat Newington 2-1, H&W Welders lost ground on league-leaders Bangor as they went down 2-0 at home to Ballyclare, Dundela defeat Ards 1-0 and Limavady went to Armagh and won 2-1.

Institute’s next outing is against bottom side Newington next Saturday afternoon.