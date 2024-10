A severe Orange wind warning has been issued for Donegal, Clare, Mayo and Galway.

The alert begins at 12 o’clock tomorrow afternoon and is valid until 9 o’clock.

Uisce Eireann says the county can expect strong and gusty south to south west winds with high spring tides.

This may cause coastal flooding, large coastal waves, fallen trees, very difficult travelling conditions, dangerous conditions at sea and power outages.