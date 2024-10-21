Almost 140 without power in Donegal this morning



Cleanup operations are scheduled to begin this morning in Donegal and across the country following Storm Ashley.

Nearly 140 homes, farms, and businesses remain without power in the county.

Carndonagh is the worst affected, with 113 properties impacted.

It is expected that power will be restored by 4:00 PM.

Killybegs and Bundoran are also reporting minor outages affecting 10 and 16 ESB customers, respectively.

Meanwhile, Ballyshannon, Rossnowlagh, Creevy, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra, and surrounding areas are without water this morning due to power outages.

Work is expected to be completed, and water supply restored by 9 AM this morning.