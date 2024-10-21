Cllr calls for meeting to help struggling tourism in Inishowen



An Inishowen councillor is calling for a meeting with tourism bodies to plan for the upcoming year.

Cllr Martin McDermott noted that the past year has been challenging for many businesses in the sector. He emphasized the importance of addressing issues that arose this year to prevent them from hindering the industry’s progress in 2025.

Following a lengthy discussion, the council agreed to schedule a meeting with Fáilte Ireland before Christmas.

Cllr McDermott stressed the need to provide businesses with the best possible support as they prepare for the new year: