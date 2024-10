Over 6,700 applications have been approved under the derelict or vacant property grants.

Figures from the Department of Housing show €45 million has already been paid out to over 860 homeowners.

So far, Donegal County Council has the highest number of applications at 994, completions at 614, and payments at 60.

The grant offers up to €70,000 to refurbish a vacant or derelict property and the money is paid upon completion.