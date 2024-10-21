One-stop recycling shop for waste materials from homes affected by defective blocks proposed

A 100% Redress Party member has suggested a ‘one-stop-recycling-shop’ for waste material from demolished houses affected by defective concrete.

Cllr Joy Beard says that while affected homeowners reuse as much as they can from their previous home in a bid to reduce costs, not all wood, glass and PVC is salvageable.

She says a depot must be established given the sheer amount of waste that will accumulate due to the number of homes which will be knocked down.

Cllr Beard says the environment must be considered amidst the crisis.