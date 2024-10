Over 950 teaching positions are currently vacant in schools across the country.

A survey from the INTO, which covered 40% of primary and secondary schools, found 195 permanent posts and 756 long term temporary or substitute jobs are unfilled.

That number is set more than to double after Christmas, with a further 1,816 vacancies expected by next January.

General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, Donegal Native, John Boyle says its a crisis situation: