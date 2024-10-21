Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

A listener highlights safety concerns on a stretch of the Letterkenny to Ramelton road, during our conversation there was another RTC in the area. We get an up-date on plans for Old Courthouse in Letterkenny and the demolition of buildings close to Market Square. And Michael has a warning over a crypto scam on Facebook:

In this hour we are joined by Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid. Later we get an update from Donegal County Council to its response to Storm Ashley:

Ryan McMullan is in studio for a chat and to perform live, Oisin Kelly reviews proposed enhancements to GAA rules and Johnny McGuinness discusses disruptive bus tours and Inishowen tourism: