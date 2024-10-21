Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

A listener highlights safety concerns on a stretch of the Letterkenny to Ramelton road, during our conversation there was another RTC in the area. We get an up-date on plans for Old Courthouse in Letterkenny and the demolition of buildings close to Market Square. And Michael has a warning over a crypto scam on Facebook:

In this hour we are joined by Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid. Later we get an update from Donegal County Council to its response to Storm Ashley:

Ryan McMullan is in studio for a chat and to perform live, Oisin Kelly reviews proposed enhancements to GAA rules and Johnny McGuinness discusses disruptive bus tours and Inishowen tourism:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to review its core services

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Billboard campaign launched urging NI Executive to develop a plan to end sectarianism and division

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coalition leaders to discuss election date tonight

21 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two police officers injured in cross-border pursuit

21 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to review its core services

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Billboard campaign launched urging NI Executive to develop a plan to end sectarianism and division

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coalition leaders to discuss election date tonight

21 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two police officers injured in cross-border pursuit

21 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 October 2024
Top Stories, News

Water outages possible as burst main is repaired in Letterkenny

21 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube