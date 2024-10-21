Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Two police officers injured in cross-border pursuit

Two police officers were injured in Derry in the early hours of this morning while responding to a report of a suspected drunk driver.

The pursuit resulted in a cross-border effort, with Gardaí locating the car in question.

PSNI are now appealing for information on the incident.

Shortly after midnight, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver in a silver-colored Mercedes on Shipquay Street.

Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description of this vehicle being driven on Strand Road.

Using their blue lights and siren, the officers signaled for the driver to stop.

The motorist failed to do so and continued to drive at speed.

A pursuit ensued with officers deploying a stinger device close to Pennyburn Roundabout, however, the vehicle remained to continue at speed.

The suspect vehicle subsequently rammed into the rear nearside door of the police vehicle causing damage.

It then continued to travel towards the Donegal border.

Gardaí in Donegal then located the car, which was abandoned.

PSNI are now trying to locate the driver and are appealing to anyone with information or camera footage to get in touch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to review its core services

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Billboard campaign launched urging NI Executive to develop a plan to end sectarianism and division

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coalition leaders to discuss election date tonight

21 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two police officers injured in cross-border pursuit

21 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Council urged to review its core services

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Billboard campaign launched urging NI Executive to develop a plan to end sectarianism and division

21 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Coalition leaders to discuss election date tonight

21 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two police officers injured in cross-border pursuit

21 October 2024
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 October 2024
Top Stories, News

Water outages possible as burst main is repaired in Letterkenny

21 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube