Two police officers injured in cross-border pursuit

Two police officers were injured in Derry in the early hours of this morning while responding to a report of a suspected drunk driver.

The pursuit resulted in a cross-border effort, with Gardaí locating the car in question.

PSNI are now appealing for information on the incident.

Shortly after midnight, police received a report of a suspected drink-driver in a silver-colored Mercedes on Shipquay Street.

Officers responded and located a vehicle matching the description of this vehicle being driven on Strand Road.

Using their blue lights and siren, the officers signaled for the driver to stop.

The motorist failed to do so and continued to drive at speed.

A pursuit ensued with officers deploying a stinger device close to Pennyburn Roundabout, however, the vehicle remained to continue at speed.

The suspect vehicle subsequently rammed into the rear nearside door of the police vehicle causing damage.

It then continued to travel towards the Donegal border.

Gardaí in Donegal then located the car, which was abandoned.

PSNI are now trying to locate the driver and are appealing to anyone with information or camera footage to get in touch.