Work has started on a 34 social housing unit development in Castlefinn.

Dorrian Construction Ltd is set to deliver the €9.5 million project within 18 months in association with Habinteg.

Pat the Cope Gallagher, Fianna Fail General Election Candidate, was the Junior Environment Minister when Habinteg began planning its first development in Lifford.

He says such housing associations are set to play an ever more important role in the resolution of the housing crisis…………