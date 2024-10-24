179 new homes completed in Donegal in Q3 2024

Just under 9,000 new homes were completed in the third quarter of the year.
That’s an increase of 6.3% on the same quarter last year.
179 new homes were completed in Donegal in the third quarter of 2024, representing just 2% of the national total.
Just under 9,000 new homes were completed in the third quarter of the year.
That’s an increase of 6.3% on the same quarter last year.
179 new homes were completed in Donegal in the third quarter of 2024, representing just 2% of the national total.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland