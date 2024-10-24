Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
179 new homes completed in Donegal in Q3 2024

Just under 9,000 new homes were completed in the third quarter of the year.

That’s an increase of 6.3% on the same quarter last year.

179 new homes were completed in Donegal in the third quarter of 2024, representing just 2% of the national total.

